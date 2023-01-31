News you can trust since 1853
M62 lorry fire: Traffic updates as delays build on M6 and diversions are put in place

The M62 is closed eastbound after one lorry caught fire and two others were involved in a crash this morning (Tuesday, January 31).

By Matthew Calderbank
14 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 8:58am

The motorway is currently closed eastbound – towards Manchester – which is impacting traffic travelling on the M6.

Closures are in place at junction 10 in Warrington and between junctions 7 (St Helens) and 8 (Burtonwood) in Merseyside.

National Highways warned the M62 could remain closed throughout the morning due to emergency resurfacing works.

The M62 closure is impacting on traffic across the motorway network this morning
Follow our live blog for the latest traffic updates this morning.

Emergency services at the scene of the lorry fire on the M62 this morning (Tuesday, January 31)

M62 lorry fire: Motorway to remain closed through morning rush hour with diversions in place

Key Events

  • M62 closed eastbound – towards Manchester – impacting traffic travelling on the M6
  • Closures in place at junction 10 in Warrington and between junctions 7 (St Helens) and 8 (Burtonwood) in Merseyside
  • National Highways warn M62 could be shut for hours
The M62 closure is impacting on traffic across the North West motorway network this morning

