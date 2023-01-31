M62 lorry fire: Traffic updates as delays build on M6 and diversions are put in place
The M62 is closed eastbound after one lorry caught fire and two others were involved in a crash this morning (Tuesday, January 31).
The motorway is currently closed eastbound – towards Manchester – which is impacting traffic travelling on the M6.
Closures are in place at junction 10 in Warrington and between junctions 7 (St Helens) and 8 (Burtonwood) in Merseyside.
National Highways warned the M62 could remain closed throughout the morning due to emergency resurfacing works.
Follow our live blog for the latest traffic updates this morning.
M62 lorry fire: Motorway to remain closed through morning rush hour with diversions in place
Key Events
- M62 closed eastbound – towards Manchester – impacting traffic travelling on the M6
- Closures in place at junction 10 in Warrington and between junctions 7 (St Helens) and 8 (Burtonwood) in Merseyside
- National Highways warn M62 could be shut for hours
The motorway is currently closed eastbound – towards Manchester – which is impacting traffic travelling on the M6.
Closures are in place at junction 10 in Warrington and between junctions 7 (St Helens) and 8 (Burtonwood) in Merseyside.
National Highways warned the M62 could remain closed throughout the morning due to emergency resurfacing works.
Follow our live blog for the latest traffic updates this morning.