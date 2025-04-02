Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are warned to expect major delays after a lorry spills its load on the motorway in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two out of four lanes are closed on the M6 southbound between junction 25 at Wigan and junction 24 at Ashton.

Police have blocked the slip road at Marus Bridge roundabout while residents are reporting that Ashton is gridlocked due to motorists looking for an alternative route.

The incident is also causing heavy congestion between junction 26 for Orrell and J25.

Delays are expected until at least 10.45am.