Major delays after lorry spills its load on stretch of Wigan motorway
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are warned to expect major delays after a lorry spills its load on the motorway in Wigan.
Two out of four lanes are closed on the M6 southbound between junction 25 at Wigan and junction 24 at Ashton.
Police have blocked the slip road at Marus Bridge roundabout while residents are reporting that Ashton is gridlocked due to motorists looking for an alternative route.
The incident is also causing heavy congestion between junction 26 for Orrell and J25.
Delays are expected until at least 10.45am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.