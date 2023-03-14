News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
1 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
1 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
2 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
2 hours ago Met Office extends weather warning for snow
13 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea

Major road closures: four for Wigan drivers to be aware of this week

Drivers in and around Wigan will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 14th Mar 2023, 07:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 08:13 GMT

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
This is EVERY takeaway, chippy and sandwich shop in Wigan with a perfect 5 out o...
The latest expected works list shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week
The latest expected works list shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week
The latest expected works list shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week
Most Popular

• M6, from 9pm March 1 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions J26 to J29 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 to 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A580, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21A to J26 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule.

DriversWigan