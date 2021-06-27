Man and woman injured in crash on busy Wigan road

Emergency services were called to Orrell Road in Orrell just before 1am on Sunday after a collision involving two vehicles - a Suzuki Swift and a taxi, a Skoda Superb.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he remains for treatment.

A woman in her 50s was also taken to hospital, but her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orrell Road was closed for some time at the junction with Bankes Avenue while emergency services attended the scene and an investigation began.

Police say their inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by using the LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Emergency services on Orrell Road