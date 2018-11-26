More delays for Wigan motorists

Wigan motorists are being hit with more roadworks due to begin this evening.

Work is underway to improve cycling facilities at the Crow Orchard Road roundabout off Junction 27.

According to Highways England, work includes enhancing existing pavements to a shared footpath/cycleway, installation of new push button crossing facilities, improvements to lighting columns, installation of new signage, landscape improvements and surfacing.

The scheme is due to finish early in the New Year.

Work is taking place between 10pm and 5am between November 26 and December 2 and involves lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and slip road closures at junction 27.

A full weekend closure will also take place on the A5209 Crow Orchard Road eastbound, between the junction of B5250 Mossy Lea Road and South Whiteacre.

This is required to carry out a full carriageway reconstruction.