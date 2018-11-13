More rail strikes: Northern releases train timetables for RMT strike on 17 November

Northern has released details of its amended timetables for the latest RMT strike action on Saturday, 17 November.

The strike action, together with some cancellations on Sunday 18 November, will see Northern running reduced timetables across the weekend.

Ongoing engineering work in some areas will also see some disruption to services on Sunday, particularly between Preston and Hellifield, Manchester and Crewe, Manchester and East Lancashire, and Blackpool and Leeds.

On Saturday, Northern expects to run around 30% of services with customers advised to plan carefully if they intend to travel on the rail network.

This weekend will also see thousands of people visit the famous Christmas Markets in Manchester. Customers are reminded of the impact the amended timetables will have on travel to and from Manchester.

Manchester Christmas Markets services

BOLTON – Between 2-4 trains per hour to and from Manchester – last train to Bolton is at 6.35pm from Victoria

KIRKBY – One train per hour– last train to Kirkby is at 3.25pm from Victoria (change at Wigan Wallgate)

LIVERPOOL – Two trains per hour – last train to Liverpool is at 5.31pm from Victoria and 6.12pm from Piccadilly

WIGAN WALLGATE – Good service in the morning and one train per hour in the afternoon – last train to Wigan is at 7.25pm from Victoria

WARRINGTON CENTRAL – Eight services throughout the day to Manchester – last train to Warrington is at 6.12pm from Piccadilly

ALDERLEY EDGE – One train every two hours – last train to Alderley Edge is at 5.38pm from Piccadilly

MACCLESFIELD – One train every two hours – last train to Macclesfield is at 6.46pm

BUXTON – Six trains through the day to Manchester – last train to Buxton is at 5.24pm from Piccadilly

ROSE HILL MARPLE – Six trains to Manchester during the day – last train to Rose Hill Marple is at 5.35pm from Piccadilly

HADFIELD/GLOSSOP – Ten trains in each direction throughout the day – last train to Hadfield/Glossop is at 6.59pm from Piccadilly

And there are several other events around the north of England which may be affected by the RMT strike action:

Football

Fleetwood v Walsall – Eight services from Preston to Blackpool North before 3pm – last train from Blackpool North to Preston is at 6.38pm

Accrington Stanley v Barnsley – Buses will operate between Bradford Interchange and Accrington – last bus from Accrington is at 7.04pm

Concerts

Manchester Arena – Jess Glynne – no Northern trains after the event

Echo Arena (Liverpool) – Rick Astley – no Northern trains after the event

First Direct Arena (Leeds)– Courteeners – no Northern trains after the event

Metro Arena (Newcastle) – Boy George – no Northern trains after the event

FlyDSA Arena (Sheffield) – Disney on Ice – no Northern trains after the evening performance, limited service between Sheffield/Barnsley/Leeds between 7.35am and 5.45pm

Full details of Northern’s timetables for the RMT strike on Saturday 17 November can be found online at northernrailway.co.uk/strike or at nationalrail.co.uk.