More traffic chaos looms as Brexit "go slow" protest draws nearer

A protest into the way Brexit has been handled will cause chaos on motorways across Britain today and tomorrow.

Traffic delays are expected on the M6 and M62 later and again tomorrow afternoon as lorry drivers call for a resolution to Britain leaving the European Union.

Lorry drivers who are part of the "Brexit Protest and Direct Action Group UK" are planning to drive slowly in convoy in an attempt to disrupt rush hour and weekend traffic.

The following convoys are expected to take place over the next couple of days:

Friday March 22 - M6 Lancaster/Morecambe J34 to 35- 6.30pm

Saturday March 23 - M62 Warrington Junction 9 - 11.30am

Saturday March 23 - M62 Manchester Junction 18 - 12pm