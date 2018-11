A motorcyclist is recovering in hospital following a collision with a car last night near Wigan Little Theatre.



Emergency services were called to Crompton Street at around 5pm last night after the incident, which caused a major build-up of traffic back to Central Park Way.



A red Volkswagen was involved in the incident, which has left a motorcyclist with arm and leg injuries, though they are not severe.



No other injuries or casualties happened as a result of the incident.