Motorist cut from car after rush hour smash

A motorist was cut from the wreckage of his car after a Wigan rush hour crash.

The man was at the wheel of a Peugeot Estate when it was in collision with a Ford Transit van on Warrington Road, Spring View, near to its junction with Coronation Street at about 5.40pm.

Traffic was brought to a standstill as firefighters used specialist cutting gear to free the motorist.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said that the equipment was used as a precaution for the casualty who appeared not to have suffered serious injuries.

No-one else was hurt in the collision.

The unnamed driver was taken to hospital for a check-up and treatment.

The wreckage was eventually removed and traffic began to flow again at about 8pm.