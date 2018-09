Three lanes of the M6 northbound between Junction 27 and 28 have been stopped this morning due following a collision and fuel spillage.

Police are diverting traffic down the hard shoulder and are warning motorists to expect delays.

Highways England have reported that a gritter on its way to deal with the large spillage.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10.00 and 10:15.

