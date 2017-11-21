Motorway reopens after lorry fire

A HGV fire has closed the northbound carriageway of the M6 at Wigan tonight.

Traffic is backing up the M6 between junctions 24 and 25 as emergency services initially closed all three lanes to put out the blaze just before 9pm.

The fire service and police are on the scene.

The Highways Agency tweeted: "#M6 northbound has traffic stopped between J24 and J25 due to a HGV fire. Will look at getting lanes open as soon as its safe to do so. Please bear with us and we will update as soon as we can."

At around 9.20pm, one lane re-opened to allow built-up traffic to start moving again.

Police reopened a second lane at 10.15pm and by 10.30pm the backed-up traffic had largely cleared.

Highways England tweeted: "Now only 1 lane closed J24-J25, HGV involved in fire remains at scene, delays should start to ease with additional lane now open."