Network rail urges van and lorry drivers to "know the height of their vehicle" after van gets stuck under Wigan bridge

A van got wedged under a bridge in Wigan causing brief diversions to be put in place this morning.



The van managed to get stuck under the railway bridge on Prescott Street near to ProCo earlier this morning.

The location of the incident. Google Maps

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “At 9:50am we were told a lorry had struck a clearly marked railway bridge at Prescott Road in Wigan.

"Within half an hour Network Rail carried out an inspection and found no damage to the structure and the lorry had been removed.

"To avoid the considerable and entirely avoidable disruption bridge strikes like this cause, we once again urge lorry drivers to know the height and width restrictions of their vehicle.”