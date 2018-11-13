One hour delays remain as M6 reopens after van crash

All lanes have been reopened following a rush hour crash on the M6 near Warrington.

A ten-mile long queue of traffic caused severe delays on the M6 southbound this morning after a van overturned blocked two lanes.

Delays are building on the M6 southbound after a crash caused a car to overturn.

Lane closures were put in place around 6.30am, between junction 21 at Woolston and junction 20 at Lymm on the Thelwall Viaduct.

The lane closures have now been lifted but severe delays of over one hour remain on the approach to the accident scene.

The overturned van had straddled two lanes of the M6, forcing police to put closures in place as the vehicle awaited recovery.

Emergency services attended the scene, but no-one was seriously injured in the crash.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "At around 6.30am today police were called to reports of a van having tipped on its side on the M6 southbound between junctions 20 and 21.

"Officers attended and discovered that the van was blocking lanes three and four of the motorway and that no-one was injured.

"The two lanes were closed and the incident was handed over to the Highways Agency.

"The lanes have now been reopened."

It is the second crash affecting traffic on the M6 this morning, after a collision caused severe delays between junctions 34 and 33 near Lancaster.