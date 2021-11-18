One lane closed on M61 after crash near Wigan

One lane was closed on the M61 between junctions 5 (Hunger Hill Interchange) and 6 (Horwich Interchange) at approximately 4.45pm today (November 18).

Congestion was building in the area following the collision, with the AA reporting average speeds of around 10mph.

A spokesman for National Highways said: The M61 northbound J5 (Wigan, Bolton, Westhoughton A58) to J6 (Horwich, Chorley, A6027, A6)

"One lane has been closed due to a collision.

"Traffic Officers, GMP Traffic and North West Motorway Police are currently at the scene."

