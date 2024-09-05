Overnight maintenance around one of the busiest motorway junctions near Wigan is taking place this month as part of a £390,000 project.

National Highways is carrying out carriageway repairs and road surface improvements including resurfacing and replacing road markings and road studs around junction 23 of the M6 at Haydock Island in St Helens. Similar work will also be taking place further up the M6 between junction 26 at Orrell and junction 27 at Wigan.

The work at Haydock Island starts on Monday (September 9) and will focus on the motorway junction roundabout with the local A580 East Lancashire Road and A49 Lodge Lane.

Drivers are being advised that some overnight - 8pm to 5am - closures of the A580 will be taking place including:

Eastbound A580 closed from the A58 Liverpool Road to Haydock Island for five nights from Monday (9 September). The entry slip road to the northbound M6 will also be closed during these nights;

Westbound A580 closed from Golborne Island roundabout to Haydock Island on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 September.

Clearly-signed diversions will be in place.

National Highways’ assistant project manager Marc Hindle-Banks said: “The work at Haydock Island and along the M6 will provide safer, smoother journeys for road users.”

The maintenance work taking place further north along the M6 itself includes resurfacing both the southbound and northbound carriageways along a mile-long section of the motorway between junction 26 at Orrell Interchange and Spring Road bridge.

Overnight lane closures will be in place until the end of the month to allow this work to take place safely.