A pedestrian may have a “life-changing” injury after being hit by a car on a borough road.

The collision happened on Westleigh Lane in Leigh at 10.30am on Monday and led to the road being closed between Nel Pan Lane and Isherwood Street.

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital for treatment to a broken ankle, which police described as a “possibly life-changing injury”.

No arrests have been made following the collision.

Westleigh Lane reopened to traffic around two hours later.