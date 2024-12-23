Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pedestrian may have a “life-changing” injury after being hit by a car on a borough road.

The collision happened on Westleigh Lane in Leigh at 10.30am on Monday and led to the road being closed between Nel Pan Lane and Isherwood Street.

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital for treatment to a broken ankle, which police described as a “possibly life-changing injury”.

No arrests have been made following the collision.

Westleigh Lane reopened to traffic around two hours later.

Related topics:WiganLeigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice