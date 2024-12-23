Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in Wigan borough
A pedestrian may have a “life-changing” injury after being hit by a car on a borough road.
The collision happened on Westleigh Lane in Leigh at 10.30am on Monday and led to the road being closed between Nel Pan Lane and Isherwood Street.
A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital for treatment to a broken ankle, which police described as a “possibly life-changing injury”.
No arrests have been made following the collision.
Westleigh Lane reopened to traffic around two hours later.
