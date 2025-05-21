Police give chase to cyclist pedalling along M6 in Wigan

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st May 2025, 15:45 BST
Police gave chase to a cyclist who was spotted risking his life pedalling along the M6 after joining the motorway in Wigan.

Motorway patrols were alerted to an elderly man riding northbound along the hard shoulder near Charnock Richard Services at around 4.25pm on Monday.

He reportedly joined the busy stretch of motorway at Standish (junction 27) and rode his bike for three miles as stunned motorists sped past him at 70mph.

Motorway signs warned drivers of a “Cyclist on carriageway” while police patrols searched the M6 between Standish and Leyland to find him.

But the man evaded police and reportedly left the motorway before officers caught sight of him.

A police spokesperson said: “We had a report on May 19 that a cyclist was on the motorway network near to Charnock Richard.

“Officers were on their way to the report, however the cyclist left the motorway before we arrived.”

