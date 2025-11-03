Motorists are being urged to avoid a busy road in Wigan after a lorry got stuck near a low bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports on social media say the wagon got wedged between two trees on Gathurst Road shortly before 9am on Monday, possibly as the driver tried to avoid a low bridge nearby.

Police are in the area to stop traffic to allow the driver to try and free the lorry while they wait for a recovery vehicle.

There is congestion in the surrounding area, with people being urged to check their route before they travel.