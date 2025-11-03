Police have urged motorists to avoid a busy Wigan road after a lorry got stuck near a bridge

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:30 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 12:57 GMT
Motorists are being urged to avoid a busy road in Wigan after a lorry got stuck near a low bridge.

Reports on social media say the wagon got wedged between two trees on Gathurst Road shortly before 9am on Monday, possibly as the driver tried to avoid a low bridge nearby.

Police are in the area to stop traffic to allow the driver to try and free the lorry while they wait for a recovery vehicle.

There is congestion in the surrounding area, with people being urged to check their route before they travel.

