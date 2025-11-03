Police have urged motorists to avoid a busy Wigan road after a lorry got stuck near a bridge
Motorists are being urged to avoid a busy road in Wigan after a lorry got stuck near a low bridge.
Reports on social media say the wagon got wedged between two trees on Gathurst Road shortly before 9am on Monday, possibly as the driver tried to avoid a low bridge nearby.
Police are in the area to stop traffic to allow the driver to try and free the lorry while they wait for a recovery vehicle.
There is congestion in the surrounding area, with people being urged to check their route before they travel.