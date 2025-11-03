Police have urged motorists to avoid a busy Wigan road after a lorry got stuck under a bridge

By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:30 GMT
What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)
Motorists are being urged to avoid a busy road in Wigan after a lorry got stuck under a low bridge.

Reports on social media say the wagon got wedged under the bridge and between two trees on Gathurst Road shortly before 9am on Monday.

placeholder image
Read More
These Wigan children had just started school in 2014 and now they are teenagers

Police are at the bridge to stop traffic to allow the driver to try and free the lorry while they wait for a recovery vehicle.

There is congestion in the surrounding area, with people being urged to check their route before they travel.

Related topics:PoliceWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice