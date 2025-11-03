Police have urged motorists to avoid a busy Wigan road after a lorry got stuck under a bridge
Reports on social media say the wagon got wedged under the bridge and between two trees on Gathurst Road shortly before 9am on Monday.
Police are at the bridge to stop traffic to allow the driver to try and free the lorry while they wait for a recovery vehicle.
There is congestion in the surrounding area, with people being urged to check their route before they travel.