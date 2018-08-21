Police probe into fatal crash on M61

An investigation is underway into a fatal crash on the M61 last night.

Police say an inquiry has begun after a man was struck by a lorry between junctions four and five, near Westhoughton, just before 9.50pm.

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, on the southbound carriageway.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man walking along the M61 last night, to get in touch.

PC Philip Shaw from GMP’s serious collision investigation unit said: “This is a tragic situation and my heart goes out to the man’s family.

“We are investigating how the man came to be on the M61 and are hoping the public will be able to shed some light into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Our specially trained officers will be supporting the man’s family in the coming days and we hope to soon be able to give them the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 alternatively call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.