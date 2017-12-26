Police urge motorway caution after car overturns

Motorists are being advised to be careful this morning amid treacherous driving conditions on the M6 and surrounding roads.

One car is reported to have overturned on the motorway between junctions 25 and 26 southbound, just after 7am.

A Highways England spokesman said two lanes have been closed to allow the emergency services to recover the vehicle. No injuries have been confirmed and only car is thought to have been involved.

Firefighters and police in Wigan also helped to recover a white van which had lost control last night, on a bend in Red Rock Lane, Standish, and turned over.

Elsewhere today motorway police say driving conditions further north, between junctions 28 and 29 on the M6, are being hampered by wintry conditions, as well as for those heading towards Blackburn and Burnley on the M65.