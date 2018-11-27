Popular Wigan bus service spared the axe

Senior management at Stagecoach have confirmed that their 113 bus service will continue to run in the new year, despite previous plans to withdraw it.

Following weeks of concern from Wrightington residents, Wrightington Parish Council and a campaign that received over 300 signatures, West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper contacted Lancashire County Council and Stagecoach to support the cause.

Rosie has since been assured that the route will remain in place, she said: “Many residents were understandably worried by the news that the 113 was to be cut and particularly those living in the more rural parts, it can be vital for keeping them connected.

“A senior manager at Stagecoach has quickly responded to inform me that Lancashire County Council have put out a tender for the whole route in its current timetable.

"This will commence running from Monday 7th January and has an initial period of just over 2 years.

“I am pleased that the route is not being withdrawn and I have no doubt the residents will be similarly happy with this outcome.”