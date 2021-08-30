Pregnant woman taken to hospital after crash on Wigan road

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane in Hindley at 9.50pm on Sunday to reports of a collision involving a BMW and Citroen C4.

Everyone was able to get out of the vehicles without assistance and the road had to be shut.

A pregnant woman was taken to Wigan Infirmary's A&E department as a precaution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall Lane in Hindley was closed after the crash. Pic: Google Street View

One man was detained by police at the scene of the crash.

Both vehicles were damaged in the collision.