Pregnant woman taken to hospital after crash on Wigan road
A pregnant woman was taken to hospital and a man was detained by police after a car crash.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 8:02 am
Updated
Monday, 30th August 2021, 8:04 am
Emergency services were called to Hall Lane in Hindley at 9.50pm on Sunday to reports of a collision involving a BMW and Citroen C4.
Everyone was able to get out of the vehicles without assistance and the road had to be shut.
A pregnant woman was taken to Wigan Infirmary's A&E department as a precaution.
One man was detained by police at the scene of the crash.
Both vehicles were damaged in the collision.
