Railway at a standstill in Wigan due to broken-down train

The rail lines in and out of Wigan are at a complete standstill after a broken-down train blocked the lines.



Services are being cancelled or may be delayed by up to 50 minutes due to the obstruction between Wigan North Western and Wigan Wallgate.

Northern services are particularly badly affected, with problems for travellers between Southport and Leeds or Blackburn, between Manchester Victoria and Kirkby, between Wigan North Western and Alderley Edge or Liverpool Lime Street and also between Blackpool North and Liverpool Lime Street.

Northern said on its Twitter feed that replacement buses are being used.

Disruption is expected to last until at least 1pm.

