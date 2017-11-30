Road sealed off after man is struck by car

Paramedics and an air ambulance have been alerted after a man was left injured when he was struck by a car on a busy town centre road.



Police sealed off the scene after the victim, in his 60s, was in collision with a Toyota Yaris close to the junction of High Street and Bolton Old Road, some time after 11.30am.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman confirmed that the area had been sealed off to allow paramedics to treat the pedestrian.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said that the man appeared to be suffering minor injuries, including bleeding to the head, and he was taken to the Royal Bolton Hospital for treatment.

The air ambulance is understood to have landed on the Formby Hall site but was not required.