A diversion sign is causing confusion for motorists in one area of Wigan while roadworks are being carried out.

And there are concerns that the sign could even lead to a serious incident if drivers follow its instruction.

School Lane in Standish has been closed on Sunday and drivers approaching from Market Street are being advised to turn left onto High Street by a sign placed in the road.

But permanent signs at the junction, which include those on traffic lights and a bollard as well as road markings, say there is no left turn onto High Street.

Diversion signs are causing confusion for drivers in Standish

It has left drivers confused as to which way they should be heading and raised fears that there could be an accident at the busy junction.

The road has been closed because School Lane turns into Almond Brook Road, where resurfacing work is taking place from the junction with Beacon View between 8am and 5pm today.

The work is due to continue next Sunday.

Wigan borough’s mayor and Standish with Langtree councillor Debbie Parkinson said: “I have put in an emergency report regarding diverting cars on the no left turn putting pedestrians at risk. Highways are on their way to sort this and have promised it won’t be repeated next week.

"If you are local please and know the roads, don’t follow the diversion from Market Street to High Street as pedestrians, who will be crossing on the green man, are at risk – please turn right and go via Pepper Lane.”