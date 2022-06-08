Roadworks and closures on M6 for Wigan drivers this week

The latest works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures already in place are continuing:

M6, from April 14, 2021 to September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junction 23-27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to SMART construction.

M6, from April 9, 2021 to September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24-26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

Several roadworks and closures are taking place on the M6

A further two closures will begin shortly:

M6, from 8pm on June 12 to 5am on June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26-27 lane closure for barriers.

M6, from 9pm on June 14 to 6am on June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 23-26 carriageway closure for SMART improvements.

Work is also due to begin next week on permanent repairs to a bridge joint along the M6 on Thelwall Viaduct.

In April, damage to the bridge joint required lane and slip road closures for emergency repairs.

National Highways is returning to the bridge next weekend to install a new bridge joint and complete a permanent repair.

The timetable is:

M6, from 9pm on June 17 to 6am on June 18, full closure of southbound carriageway junction 21a-20 for installation of traffic management.

M6, from 6am on June 18 to 9pm on June 19, two lanes running along southbound carriageway past the roadworks.