Schoolgirl suffers head injury in road collision

A youngster has been taken to hospital with a head injury after a collision close to a primary school earlier today.



Emergency services were alerted after a schoolgirl was struck by a car in Manchester Road, Astley, just before 8.10am.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said that a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

"It appeared that the patient, a young female, had a head injury, and was taken to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for treatment," added the spokesman.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman confirmed that Manchester Road was sealed off, from Princes Avenue, in the immediate aftermath.

Heavy traffic was reported as far back as Bedford High, in Leigh, but the road is now said to have been reopened.

An investigation is expected to be undertaken by road police.