Emergency services came to the rescue of seven people involved in a road smash in Wigan.

Two cars collided on Coupland Road, in Hindley Green, shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Five people got out of one vehicle, as well as one from the other car.

But a woman was still inside the second car and firefighters from Wigan were called to help get her out.

She was complaining of back pain and was transferred to paramedics, who also saw people from the first car with minor injuries.