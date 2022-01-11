Severe delays of 60 minutes reported after lorry overturns following crash on M6 between junctions 16 and 17

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 18 (Middlewich) and 16 (Stoke-on-Trent) shortly before 5pm today (January 11).

Two lorries reportedly collided, causing one of them to overturn.

Police closed the carriageway while an investigation into the smash was conducted and the scene was cleared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic was also temporarily held on the northbound carriageway due to debris on the road, but three out of four lanes reopened at approximately 6.20pm.

Delays of around 60 minutes were reported in the area, with motorists urged to allow extra time for their journeys or re-route.

Traffic conditions were expected to return to normal at around 9.30pm.

The scene on the M6 southbound near junction 16 (Stoke-on-Trent) (Credit: National Highways)

A diversion was put in place on the southbound carriageway to help ease congestion in the area:

Follow the solid square symbol

- Exit at J18 and at the roundabout take the first exit on to the A54 eastbound to Holmes Chapel.

- At the junction with the A50 turn right. Follow the A50 southbound to Arclid.

Delays of around 60 minutes were reported in the area, with motorists urged to allow extra time for their journeys (Credit: AA)

- At the junction with the A534 turn right.

- Follow the A534 across J17 of the M6 (do not attempt to re-join the M6).

Follow the hollow circle symbol

- Continue on the A534 westbound through Sandbach and onwards to Crewe.

- At the Crewe Green Roundabout take the second exit on to the A5020.

- Follow the A5020 around Crewe and continue south.

- At the roundabout with the A500 take the first exit.

- Head east on the A500 to J16 of the M6.

- Take the fourth exit to re-join the M6 southbound.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.