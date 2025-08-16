Six streets across Wigan borough which are scheduled to be closed for roadworks

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Drivers are being warned of a number of upcoming road closures for work across Wigan borough.

Wigan Council has published information about the closures on the Public Notice Portal.

Gas mains replacement works will mean Brook Street in Ince is closed to vehicles from Monday, August 18 to Friday, August 29.

Drivers are advised to use the alternative route of Manchester Road, Belle Green Lane and Earl Street instead.

Brook Street in Ince will close on Monday
Brook Street in Ince will close on Monday

Nearby Pickup Street will also be closed during the same period, with an alternative route of Lord Street, Ince Green Lane and Manchester Road.

placeholder image
Prescott Street in Wigan will be shut from 9am to 3pm on Sunday, September 14 so Network Rail can carry out an assessment of the railway bridge.

The alternative route for traffic is Frog Lane, New Market Street, Northway, Riverway, Chapel Lane, Caroline Street and Wallgate.

Bag Lane in Atherton will be shut on Sunday, October 5 – for one day only – to allow a new water connection to be installed.

The alternative route for vehicles goes along Mealhouse Lane, Church Street and Market Street.

Work on a new water connection will also mean the closure of Cross Street, Hindley, from Monday, October 6 to Friday, October 10.

It will be shut one-way only, entering Cross Street from Wigan Road, and motorists are advised to use Wigan Road and Market Street as a diversion.

Moss Avenue in Billinge will be shut between Monday, November 3 and Friday, November 7 – though accessed will be maintained where possible – to allow a new electric connection to be fitted.

