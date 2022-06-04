Six vehicles were reported to have been involved, with people trapped in their cars.

Police are still advising people to avoid the area after the collision in the early hours.

The incident happened at 3.20am on Saturday on Manchester Road, Tyldesley, and the road was closed in both directions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were still there on Saturday morning.

An adult male was being treated for head and spinal injuries.

The crash happened close to the junction with Unsworth Street.

A577 in the area close to the junction with Unsworth Street.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called at around 3.20am on Saturday, June 4 to a report of a collision on Manchester Road, Tyldesley.

“Road closures have been put in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”