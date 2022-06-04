Teenager in hospital with serious injuries after crash on busy Wigan borough road

Police are appealing for information about the collision, which took place in Tyldesley at 3.20am on Saturday.

Emergency services rushed to Manchester Road when the Seat Leon hit a bollard, several parked vehicles and two properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junction at Manchester Road near where the accident occured.

The 18-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two properties were evacuated.

PC Philip Drummond, of GMP’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "As this collision happened during hours of darkness, the road was closed for some time to allow for a thorough investigation and also for specialists from partner agencies to ensure the affected properties were safe.

“Enquiries are ongoing but, at this stage, we are appealing for anyone with information or footage of a Seat Leon in the local area in the minutes before the collision to share it with us.”Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting 538 04/06/22.