Several roads across the borough will be shut in coming weeks so work can take place.

These are the upcoming road closures detailed on the Public Notice Portal.

Bag Lane in Atherton will closed for one day only – Sunday, October 5 – to allow a new water connection to be fitted.

The diversion is via Mealhouse Lane, Church Street and Market Street.

Work is scheduled to take place on Lancaster Road, Hindley

Cross Street, Hindley, will be shut at its junction with Wigan Road from Tuesday, October 6 until Friday, October 10 for a water connection, with traffic diverted via Wigan Road and Market Street.

Lancaster Road in Hindley will be closed from Thursday, October 9 to Wednesday, November 5, also for a new water connection.

The alternative route is Castle Hill Road, Sandy Lane and Broadway.

Almond Brook Road in Standish will be closed so a frame and cover can be replaced.

This will take place on Friday, October 24, from 9.30am to 3pm, with traffic diverted via Shevington Lane, Crow Orchard Road and South Whiteacre.

Work to replace a frame and cover will also take place on Parkfield Avenue, Tyldesley, on Friday, October 31.

It will be shut between 9am and 3pm and traffic should use Princes Avenue and Ullswater Road instead.

St Paul’s Avenue in Goose Green will be closed from 7pm on Monday, November 10 to noon on Tuesday, November 11 so a defective water chamber can be rebuilt.

The alternative route for traffic is via Poolstock Lane and Warrington Road.

Unnamed paths in the area of Phoenix Way, Ince, are being closed until September 10, 2026 or until the completion of the work to develop the site.