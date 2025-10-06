There are 6 closures on motorways and major A-rounds in and around Wigan in the coming weeks. Find out where they are
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 6am November 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 – carriageway closure for barriers – permanent.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 9pm October 11 to 5am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closure for barriers – permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 22, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 22 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 10pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 23 to 25, lane closures for electrical works.
M62, from 9pm October 20 to 6am October 25, slight delays: M62 both directions junctions 12 to 10 – lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
A580, from 9pm October 20 to 6am October 25, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 21 to 26 – carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads is not included in its schedule.