These are Lancashire’s speed camera locations in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, and Lancaster until next Monday when Lancashire Road Safety Partnership will reveal new sites for November
Lancashire Road Safety Partnership speed camera locations for the remainder of October
In Lancashire 37 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 34 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during October as well as three motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M65, M6, and M55.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during October
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden
A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden
A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley
A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall
A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham
A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford
A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff
A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton
A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys
B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green
B6241 Tom Benson Way (40 Mph), Preston
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall
A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton
A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk
A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe
A59 Main Street (30mph), Gisburn
A681 Todmorden Road (30mph), Bacup
A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
Speed Management:
Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)
A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston
A583 Blackpool Road, Near To Lea Gate (Temporary 30mph), Preston
North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool
B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley
West / Central Beach, Nr Lowther Tr(30mph), Lytham
North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)
Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes
B5266 Newton Drive (30mph), Blackpool
Kirkham Road (30mph), Freckleton
A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool
Clifton Drive (30mph), Blackpool
Blackgate Lane, Tarleton (30mph)
Mansfield Road, Hoohill Blackpool (30mph)
Luton Rd Anchorsholme. (30mph)
Motorways:
M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane
M6, Between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) Near To The Jepps Lane Over Bridge
M55, Between Junctions 3 & 4 (70mph), Staining / Weeton