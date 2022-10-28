In Lancashire 37 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 34 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during October as well as three motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M65, M6, and M55.

Mobile speed camera locations for the remainder of October

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during October

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden

A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden

A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley

A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall

A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff

A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton

A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys

B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green

B6241 Tom Benson Way (40 Mph), Preston

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall

A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton

A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk

A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe

A59 Main Street (30mph), Gisburn

A681 Todmorden Road (30mph), Bacup

A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

Speed Management:

Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston

A583 Blackpool Road, Near To Lea Gate (Temporary 30mph), Preston

North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool

B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley

West / Central Beach, Nr Lowther Tr(30mph), Lytham

North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)

Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes

B5266 Newton Drive (30mph), Blackpool

Kirkham Road (30mph), Freckleton

A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool

Clifton Drive (30mph), Blackpool

Blackgate Lane, Tarleton (30mph)

Mansfield Road, Hoohill Blackpool (30mph)

Luton Rd Anchorsholme. (30mph)

Motorways:

M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane

M6, Between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) Near To The Jepps Lane Over Bridge