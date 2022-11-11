These are the roads in Wigan borough that will be temporarily shut for Remembrance Day parades
Remembrance Sunday takes place this weekend (November 13) and many parts of Wigan will come to a silent standstill as people pay respects to the borough’s fallen.
Parades are taking place in several communities and so there is the necessity for the council to close certain roads between the hours of 10am and noon.
They are as follows:
Abram - Warrington Road (from Bickershaw Lane to Kingsdown Road), Kingsdown Road, Lee Lane, Simpkin Street
Ashton-in-Makerfield - Wigan Road to Gerard Street, Gerard Street to Warrington Road, Warrington Road to Bryn Street, Bryn Street to Wigan Road
Aspull - Bolton Road – from Hall Lane to Haigh Road, Scot Lane – from Sumner Street to Haigh Road
Atherton - Alder Street to High Street, High Street to Tyldesley Road, Tyldesley Road to Market Place, Market Place to Market Street, Market Street to Leigh Road, Leigh Road to Hamilton Road, Hamilton Road to Tyldesley Road, Tyldesley Road to High Street, High Street to Alder Street
Golborne - (Parade starts at 14:00) - Legh Street to Barn Lane
Hindley - Morris Street to Wigan Road,Wigan Road (from Cross Street) to Liverpool Road, Liverpool Road to Atherton Road, Atherton Road to George Street, George Street to Chapel Green Road, Chapel Green Road to Bridge Street, Bridge Street to Market Street, Market Street to Cross Street, Cross Street
Leigh - Ullswater Street to Railway Road, Railway Road to Market Street, Market Street to Lord Street, Lord Street to Charles Street, Charles Street to Church Street, Church Street to Vernon Street, Vernon Street to Union Street, Union Street to Lord Street, Lord Street to Silk Street, Silk Street to Union Street, Union Street to Bradshawgate, Bradshawgate to Market Street, Market Street to St Marys Way, St Marys Way to Town Hall Square
Platt Bridge - Walthew Lane – from Liverpool Road to its cul-de-sac end, Liverpool Road – from Walthew Lane to Stephen Street, Stephen Street – from Liverpool Road to Davies Street, Davies Street – from Stephen Street to Liverpool Road, Neville Street – from Liverpool Road for a distance of 20 metres in a westerly direction, Liverpool Road – from Neville Street to Church Road, Church Road – from Liverpool Road to Oakbank
Standish - Cross Street – from High Street to Market Place, Market Place – entire length, Market Street – from Market Place to High Street, High Street – from Market Street / School Lane / Preston Road to Church Street, Church Street – from High Street to Market Place
Tyldesley - Elliott Street to Manchester Road, Manchester Road to Common Lane, Common Lane to Hough Lane
Wigan - Library Street (from Hewlett Street) to Rodney Street, Rodney Street to King Street, King Street to Wallgate, Wallgate to King Street West, King Street West to Crawford Street, Crawford Street to Bishopgate, Bishopgate to Dorning Street, Dorning Street to Hallgate, Hallgate to Market Street, Market Street to Market Place, Market Place to Standishgate.