All lines are blocked between Preston and Liverpool Lime Street whilst emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.

Northern said train services running to and from these stations – as well as services at Blackpool and Wigan – will be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 2.30pm.

A spokesman for Northern said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Liverpool Lime Street and Preston all lines are blocked.

“Emergency services are en route to the location.”

Road transport has been requested to run between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western in both directions and Wigan North Western and Preston in both directions.

Northern advises that journey times will be extended by 40 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.

What services are affected?

Train services are unable to run between the following stations:

- Preston and Liverpool Lime Street in both directions

- Wigan North Western and Liverpool Lime Street in both directions

- Train services from Blackpool North to Liverpool Lime Street will terminate at Preston and start from Preston towards Blackpool North