Train delays in Preston, Blackpool and Wigan as emergency services deal with incident on tracks
Rail passengers in Preston, Blackpool and Wigan face delays due to an incident on the tracks this afternoon (Friday, November 4).
All lines are blocked between Preston and Liverpool Lime Street whilst emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.
Northern said train services running to and from these stations – as well as services at Blackpool and Wigan – will be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 2.30pm.
A spokesman for Northern said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Liverpool Lime Street and Preston all lines are blocked.
“Emergency services are en route to the location.”
Road transport has been requested to run between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western in both directions and Wigan North Western and Preston in both directions.
Northern advises that journey times will be extended by 40 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.