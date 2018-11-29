Train disruption in Wigan after points failure

Rail services running into Wigan have been disrupted following a points failure elsewhere on the network.



Passengers taking Northern services into Wigan Wallgate from Southport, a line which runs through Parbold, Appley Bridge and Gathurst, are facing travel difficulties on Thursday morning.

Northern has warned on social media that services could be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

Trains coming from Manchester Airport and Piccadilly towards Preston and Blackpool North are also affected. Ticket acceptance on other routes is in place.

The problem actually occurred somewhere between Manchester Piccadilly and Newton-le-Willows but the knock-on effect is being felt all over the region's network.

Disruption is expected to last until at least 9am.

Updates are available on Twitter @northernassist