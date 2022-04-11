Greater Manchester’s TravelSafe Partnership (TSP) wants parents to make sure they know where their children are during the Easter holiday – and to warn them of the serious consequences if they throw objects at public transport.

The attacks, which have targeted buses, trams and trains, have left staff and passengers seriously injured in some cases - and have also affected the delivery of services, delaying journeys and affecting people’s plans.

There was a serious incident on the guided busway in Leigh last week

Buses across Greater Manchester have reported more than 300 incidents of missiles being thrown over the past 12 months.

Police and transport operators are also warning against people “surfing” buses or trams after a child injured themselves falling off a bus.

Kate Green, TfGM’s TravelSafe Partnership manager, said: “These types of incidents are absolutely unacceptable, and we will make every effort to track down and prosecute anyone foolish enough throw objects at public transport. The consequences of this type of unthinking behaviour can be extremely serious for transport staff and passengers.

“Parents and young people should also be aware that the consequences for offenders can also be very serious, and a moment of madness or showing off could result in them being banned from the network or potentially prosecuted.

“But offenders can also put themselves in danger, as we saw recently when a child was knocked unconscious while bus surfing. The outcome could have been a lot worse, so we really have to ask – is it worth it the risk?”

Last Tuesday stones were thrown at three passing vehicles along the Leigh guided busway, leading to services being temporarily diverted.

Two passengers suffered minor facial and hand injuries after a projectile was thrown at a bus and shattered a window near the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, while a log was thrown into the path of an oncoming train near Bolton, causing a small fire and more than 100 passengers being evacuated.