Travellers check out supermarket for new home

Travellers have made a supermarket car park their latest home in the borough.



More than a dozen caravans and cars have descended on Asda, on the Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh, and set up camp.

Just hours after an encampment was disbanded at the former health centre car park in Grasmere Street, travellers arrived at the supermarket, off Atherleigh Way.

Supermarket bosses are understood to be taking steps to remove the new arrivals from their land.

Another smaller camp remains on a municipal car park at the top of Heath Lane, off Plank Lane.

Council officials say they have instructed private baliffs to take enforcement action.

Travellers have been sighted at various locations in the Leigh and Atherton areas in recent weeks.

Their most controversial incursions have been two visits to the car park beside Howe Bridge Crematorium.

Council engineers are working on improving security fencing at the site, off Lovers Lane.