Two cars and a van crash on Wigan road with one man taken to hospital
The collision happened on Beech Hill Avenue at around 4.25pm on Wednesday and led to firefighters, police officers and paramedics all attending.
One man was taken to hospital, though details of any injuries have not been revealed.
The road was cordoned off at the junction with Woodhouse Lane, causing delays for other motorists in the area.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly after 4.25pm on Wednesday, December 11, one fire engine from Hindley Community Fire Station was called to attend a road traffic collision involving two cars and one van on Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan.
“Our crew arrived quickly and made the area safe alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police. One male casualty was assessed by North West Ambulance Service before being conveyed to hospital.
“Firefighters were in attendance for approximately half an hour.”
