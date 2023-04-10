News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
1 hour ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
1 hour ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
2 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
2 hours ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
2 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'

Two people taken to hospital and busy road closed as car crashes into tree in Wigan

Emergency services rushed to a Wigan village when a car crashed into a tree.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics went to Almond Brook Road in Standish after the collision shortly before 1pm on Monday.

The air ambulance landed nearby on a field close to the Charnley Arms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were two people in the car – a man and a woman – and they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The car hit a tree on Almond Brook Road in StandishThe car hit a tree on Almond Brook Road in Standish
The car hit a tree on Almond Brook Road in Standish
Most Popular

Almond Brook Road was closed for some time after the accident.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Wigan and the technical response unit from Leigh quickly attended the incident, which involved one car colliding with a tree.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two people were taken to hospital by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Firefighters had used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate one person from the car.

“Firefighters made the area safe before handing over to Greater Manchester Police. GMFRS crews were in attendance for 35 minutes.”

Emergency servicesWiganStandish