Two people taken to hospital and busy road closed as car crashes into tree in Wigan

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics went to Almond Brook Road in Standish after the collision shortly before 1pm on Monday.

The air ambulance landed nearby on a field close to the Charnley Arms.

There were two people in the car – a man and a woman – and they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The car hit a tree on Almond Brook Road in Standish

Almond Brook Road was closed for some time after the accident.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Wigan and the technical response unit from Leigh quickly attended the incident, which involved one car colliding with a tree.

“Two people were taken to hospital by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Firefighters had used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate one person from the car.