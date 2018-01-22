Two women suffer 'major trauma' after M58 crash near junction of M6

Two women were rescued from their car after a horror crash involving a HGV on the M58 near to the junction of the M6, say police.



The M58 was closed for several hours on the eastbound carriageway between J5 (A577) and the M6 J26 (Chain Bar) following the incident which happened at around 8.30am on Monday January 22.

Drivers suffered major delays and diversions were in place until the road fully re-opened at around 1pm.

Police released images showing the damaged car involved in accident following a rescue operation which required fire service involvement.

The air ambulance was called to attend, but both casualties were taken to Aintree University Hospital via land ambulance.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We took two women with major trauma to hospital.

"The women had multiple injuries but were conscious and breathing when they were rescued."

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M58 in Lancashire is closed eastbound between J5 (A577) and the M6 (Chain Bar) due to a serious traffic collision.

"North West Motorway Police Group are on scene, and air ambulance have also been in attendance.

"Traffic is being diverted via the 'Holloow Circle' diversion route, using the A577 from J5 to join the M6 at J26."