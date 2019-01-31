UPDATE: M6 CLOSED northbound at Wigan - all traffic being diverted off motorway

A multi-vehicle crash on the M6 just after junction 25 at Wigan is causing huge tailbacks this evening.

All three lanes are closed and not expected to fully open until 10pm. Traffic is building back to the Croft interchange.

The crash happened at just after 5pm. Trapped traffic has been turned around and all traffic is being diverted off the motorway - and through the centre of Wigan.

And there has been a second crash on the southbound carriageway.

AA Roadwatch said: "Two lanes are closed and traffic queueing due to accident on the opposite side on M6 Southbound from J26 M58 (Orrell Interchange) to J25 (Bryn). Lanes two and three (of three) are closed to assist with the accident on the opposite side."

At 5.40pm North West Motorway Police said: "M6 northbound junction 24 to junction 25. All lanes have come to a stop and we are taking reports of an road traffic collision in the area. Ambulance, Highways England North West and ourselves are attending."

The M6 is closed at Wigan tonight

But the police later updated their message to say the crash had happened between 25 and 26 and that they were diverting traffic off the motorway at junction 25.

Highways England North West said "The M6 is closed due to a multiple vehicle collision. Trafficofficers are on scene and all emergency services are en-route. Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle symbol. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building."

Traffic England say 'normal conditions are not expected until 10pm'.