UPDATE: M6 reopens northbound at Wigan after three-hour closure

A multi-vehicle crash on the M6 just after junction 25 at Wigan has caused huge tailbacks this evening.

The crash happened at just after 5pm. Trapped traffic was turned around and all traffic was diverted off the motorway.

AA Roadwatch said: "Two lanes are closed and traffic queueing due to accident on the opposite side on M6 Southbound from J26 M58 (Orrell Interchange) to J25 (Bryn). Lanes two and three (of three) are closed to assist with the accident on the opposite side."

At 8.30pm, the north west motorway police tweeted to say two lanes had reopened.

All three lanes are closed and not expected to fully open until 10pm. Traffic is building back to the Croft interchange.

Highways England North West said "The M6 is closed due to a multiple vehicle collision. Trafficofficers are on scene and all emergency services are en-route. Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle symbol. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building."

The M6 is closed at Wigan tonight

Traffic England say 'normal conditions are not expected until 10pm'.