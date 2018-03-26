Updated: M6 northbound reopens after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire closed the M6 northbound this evening.

Fire engines were on the scene just after 9pm and the carriageway between junctions 27 Standish and 28 at Leyland - near to Charnock Richard services - were closed for an hour.

On social media the North West Motorway Police said: "Vehicle on fire m6 northbound at j27, carriageway closed until fire out and area safe."

Traffic was held until the fire was put out.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire service said: "At 8.48pm tonight firefighters from Bamber Bridge and Greater Manchester Fire responded to a car on fire on a carriageway of the M6 Northbound in the vicinity of Junction 27. No-one was injured and firefighters extinguished the fire using two hosereel jets."

In a separate incident, Highways England also said there had been a crash between a car and a HGV on the exit sliproad to Charnock Richard services.

Just after 9.45pm, the carriageway reopened, Highways England said.