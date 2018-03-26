Vehicle fire closes M6 northbound

A vehicle fire has closed the M6 northbound this evening.

Fire engines are on the scene just after 9pm and the carriageway between junctions 27 Standish and 28 at Leyland - near to Charnock Richard services - has been closed.

On social media the North West Motorway Police said: "Vehicle on fire m6 northbound at j27, carriageway closed until fire out and area safe."

Traffic is being held.

Highways England also said there had been a crash between a car and a HGV on the exit sliproad to Charnock Richard services.

They tweeted: "Traffic remains held on the #M6 northbound approach to #CharnockRichard Services due to a traffic collision. Expect to have the main carriageway released shortly, slip road to services will remain closed. Fire service remain at scene."

Just after 9.45pm, the carriageway reopened, Highways England said.