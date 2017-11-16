Virgin Trains staff set to strike

Staff on intercity train services which go through Wigan will go on strike in a dispute over pay.

Rail workers on Virgin Trains' West Coast route, which goes through Wigan North Western on its way between London Euston and Glasgow, voted nine-to-one to down tools.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said the dispute involves almost 1,800 train managers, on-board catering staff, station and clerical employees.

The union said it was seeking a "suitable and equal" pay offer to one received by drivers, who have been given a £500 rise.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Our members have voted overwhelmingly for action in this ballot which is all about workplace equality and workplace justice.

"All our members are demanding is a suitable and equal offer to that given to drivers to buy out their claim for a reduction in the base working week.

"We have made it clear to the company that the inequality and underhanded approach of Virgin will be fought tooth and nail. We will not accept our members being dealt with less favourably than others."

A spokesman for Virgin Trains said: "We are disappointed by the result of the RMT's ballot, but can reassure customers that we will be able to run the majority of services during any industrial action.

"We have offered a 3.2% annual pay increase at a time when the average increase across public and private sector employees is around 2%. We remain open to continuing talks with the RMT."

No dates have been confirmed for the industrial action.