Pensioners waiting for their bus to Wigan are calling on transport chiefs to give them a shelter to protect them from the elements.

More than 20 older people live in bungalows on Greenwood Road in Standish and while local councillor and Mayor Coun Debbie Parkinson has arranged it so that they can flag down the 640 service near their homes, they say they need somewhere they can stay under cover – especially now that the weather is less hospitable.

Spearheading the campaign is Wigan’s honorary poet laureate, Lilian Goulding, 94.

The widow and grandmother of three says the road is in desperate need of a shelter particularly because the bus doesn’t always come on time and sometimes fails to turn up at all, leaving the older would-be passengers exposed to sometimes foul weather for a considerable time.

Lilian said: “I like to go into Wigan because I’m a sociable type. I sometimes need to go for the Thomas Linacre Centre or the opticians and the easiest and cheapest way is to take the bus. I’d often go twice a week.

"But the bus isn’t always reliable. Sometimes it can turn up half an hour late or not come at all, which isn't great when you’re getting on, there’s nowhere to sit or even shelter if it’s raining or snowing.

"It puts you off going out. The alternative is to take a taxi into town but that sets you back something like £17 there and back when you've got a bus pass.

"I know the Greater Manchester authority has been given money by the Government so they can’t say they can’t afford one of these shelters.”

Former textile industry quality inspector Lilian says that yellow lines should also be drawn on part of Greenwood Road because people using the nearby bowling club park their cars where the bus collects its elderly passengers and this creates a safety hazard for them. “It’s an accident waiting to happen.” she said.

A spokesman for Transport for Greater Manchester said: “We are always happy to hear ideas. We would direct Mrs Goulding to our Network Reviews process. This can be done online, via email ([email protected] ) or via telephone (0161 244 1000 - Monday to Friday: 7am to 8pm, weekends and Bank Holidays: 8am to 8pm)